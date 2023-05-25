Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Dakota is getting $7.5 million through a federal effort aimed at modernizing the electrical grid.

The money is through the Energy Department's Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, to help bolster the reliability of the power sector’s infrastructure and reduce impacts to the grid due to extreme weather and natural disasters.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is helping protect neighborhoods and main streets from blackouts and power shutdowns during extreme weather, which are exacerbated by climate change,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The first round of funding through the federal infrastructure law totals $50 million to four states -- North Dakota, Louisiana, New Mexico and South Carolina -- and two tribal nations: the Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians in California, and the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The money for North Dakota "aims to reduce the magnitude, duration, frequency, and impacts of grid outages caused by major disruptive events," the Energy Department said. "Selected projects will also seek to develop energy solutions that provide lower-cost energy access to disadvantaged and underserved communities."

North Dakota's money will be administered by the state Industrial Commission's Transmission Authority, which oversees development of transmission infrastructure in the state.

The Transmission Authority will be soliciting applications from electric utilities in North Dakota that own transmission and distribution systems. The state Legislature during the recently concluded 2023 session approved a $1.1 million state match, meaning $8.6 million is available for the 2023-25 budget period.

“This award presents an extraordinary opportunity for investments in grid resilience that will benefit every citizen of North Dakota," Industrial Commission members Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a joint statement. "The fact that North Dakota was among the first four states to receive an award is a testament to North Dakota’s leadership on energy and grid resilience."

The federal program over the next five years will distribute a total of $2.3 billion to states, territories and tribes based on a formula that includes factors such as population, land area, probability and severity of disruptive events, and a locality’s historical spending on mitigation efforts. More information on North Dakota's grant is at bit.ly/43o0ggm.

Separately, Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative in northwestern North Dakota is getting $3.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for repairs to its distribution system, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. The system was damaged by late-spring blizzards last year.

Co-op General Manager Jerry King at the time estimated damage to the system at a minimum of $10 million, with more than 1,000 utility poles downed and 14 miles of transmission lines damaged. Many co-op customers were left without power for days.