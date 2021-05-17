North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve been blessed with a tremendous personal and professional family, and the decision to retire was not an easy one, but it’s time to spend more time with family and hunting or fishing,” Steinwand said in the statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great people and some great governors, and I couldn’t ask for a better organization or group of people to work with than the ones I’ve had over the last 39 years. And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota.”

State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams has worked with Steinwand for years.

"His approach has always remained the same -- bringing a constant calm, level-headed approach to the many challenging issues the department faces," Williams told the Tribune. "And for anyone who knows Terry, his sense of humor was usually inserted as well. His understanding and familiarity with North Dakota and how to balance the many interests associated with our line of work was something he did quite well."

There will be a national search to find Steinwand's successor.

"We are hoping to have the role filled by end of July and will reassess the need of an interim director if needed," governor's spokesman Mike Kennedy told the Tribune.

The 2021 Legislature set a $92.4 million two-year budget for Game & Fish, which is mainly funded by hunting and fishing license fees and federal money, and is approved for 164 full-time employees.

