North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday.
“Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
“From expanding hunting access through the PLOTS (Private Land Open to Sportsman) program to growing the state’s fishing opportunities to more than 400 managed waters with a world-class stocking program, Terry’s love and respect for the outdoors shines through in his work every day," Burgum said.
Under Steinwand’s leadership, the department also expanded technology to offer online options for many of its services and promoted a bill in the last session that made North Dakota the first state in the nation to allow electronic posting of private land.
Steinwand, 67, has been with the agency that oversees hunting, fishing and wildlife management since 1982, starting as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He became fisheries division chief in 1989.
In 2006, then-Gov. John Hoeven appointed Steinwand to succeed Dean Hildebrand as Game & Fish director. He was later reappointed by Govs. Jack Dalrymple and Burgum.
“I’ve been blessed with a tremendous personal and professional family, and the decision to retire was not an easy one, but it’s time to spend more time with family and hunting or fishing,” Steinwand said in the statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great people and some great governors, and I couldn’t ask for a better organization or group of people to work with than the ones I’ve had over the last 39 years. And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota.”
State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams has worked with Steinwand for years.
"His approach has always remained the same -- bringing a constant calm, level-headed approach to the many challenging issues the department faces," Williams told the Tribune. "And for anyone who knows Terry, his sense of humor was usually inserted as well. His understanding and familiarity with North Dakota and how to balance the many interests associated with our line of work was something he did quite well."
There will be a national search to find Steinwand's successor.
"We are hoping to have the role filled by end of July and will reassess the need of an interim director if needed," governor's spokesman Mike Kennedy told the Tribune.
The 2021 Legislature set a $92.4 million two-year budget for Game & Fish, which is mainly funded by hunting and fishing license fees and federal money, and is approved for 164 full-time employees.
