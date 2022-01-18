North Dakota financial report released

North Dakota's state Office of Management and Budget has published its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, a record encompassing the government's financial activity for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

OMB Director Joe Morrissette said the report "provides citizens, legislators and bond rating agencies a comprehensive look at the fiscal activity for all of state government for the past fiscal year. The 2021 (report) shows North Dakota has weathered the pandemic in a strong financial position, with significant growth in Net Position and a record high General Fund balance.”