North Dakota financial report released

Capitol in frost

Frost blankets the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota's state Office of Management and Budget has published its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, a record encompassing the government's financial activity for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

OMB Director Joe Morrissette said the report "provides citizens, legislators and bond rating agencies a comprehensive look at the fiscal activity for all of state government for the past fiscal year. The 2021 (report) shows North Dakota has weathered the pandemic in a strong financial position, with significant growth in Net Position and a record high General Fund balance.”

The report is available at bit.ly/34Qa8X9.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

