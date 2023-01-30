 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota financial report released

North Dakota's state Office of Management and Budget has published its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, a record encompassing the government's financial activity for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

OMB Director Joe Morrissette said the report "shows the state in a strong financial position heading into this fiscal year. With North Dakota’s net position and general fund balance seeing moderate growth, both boast record highs at $30.13 billion and $10.94 billion, respectively.”

North Dakota maintained its high ranking from nonpartisan watchdog organization Truth in Accounting. The state received an “A” grade and the second-highest score among all states for the overall health of the state financial condition

The report is available at bit.ly/3HcTpgm.

