North Dakota ethics panel's proposed rules raise questions about campaign donations, recusals

One of North Dakota's top utility regulators has concerns about the state ethics panel's proposed rules for conflicts of interest.

The more Julie Fedorchak reads, the more confused she becomes, she said.

"'Significant financial interest' -- what's that? Who decides that?" said the chairwoman of the Public Service Commission. "I bet how I view what is significant to me might be very different to what's significant to somebody who wants to see me fail."

The Ethics Commission's draft rules cover disclosure of conflicts of interest and campaign donations for state officials and also members of boards such as the PSC and the governor-led Industrial Commission in "quasi-judicial" proceedings, which in the case of those two groups usually involve companies in the energy and utility industries.

"Does it create such that a reasonable person believes they can't act fairly?" Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said. "And that doesn't mean that they have an actual bias or an actual conflict, it's just that somebody from the outside would say, 'You know what, I just don't think you can handle this fairly given the facts and the circumstances.'"

The five-member, voter-approved Ethics Commission meets Wednesday to hear public comments on the proposed rules, which have been drafted over several months. At least one more meeting is likely before final rules are adopted, according to Thiele.

Under discussion Wednesday will be such points as whether to set a threshold for disclosing campaign donations, how the disclosures might be done, and whether the Ethics Commission could be tabbed as a "neutral decisionmaker" for determining whether an official should recuse him- or herself from a decision, according to Thiele.

The rules also cover disclosure of conflicts of interest by state lawmakers and other officials under the ethics panel's purview, as well as outline how a "neutral decisionmaker" would handle conflicts of interest.

"I'm not saying that can't work, but is that better?" Fedorchak said. "I mean, I'm elected directly by the citizens of the state. A neutral decisionmaker isn't, so who is more responsive to the public? I get very concerned centralizing a bunch of power into third parties who are not elected by the public."

She and other observers have concerns about the rules' clarity, definitions and what effect the rules might have on potential candidates and donors.

A key supporter of the rules says they are a work in progress and important but complicated. One ethics expert says taking time with the rules now will prevent problems later on.

Whatever rules the panel ultimately adopts won't please everyone, according to Northern Plains Ethics Institute Director Dennis Cooley, who has helped write North Dakota State University's ethics policy and procedures. The institute promotes democratic participation in society.

"The person who's writing (the rules) has to satisfy two groups of folks who are never going to be happy: No. 1, the ones ... who think it's always too rigid or too strict, and then you have the other folks who think that these (rules) are too loose," Cooley said. "The idea is always to try to be as specific and as clear as possible so that you can have a standard that reasonable people will say, 'Yeah, that's OK.'"

'Honest and aboveboard'

The rules are mandated by a constitutional measure voters passed in 2018. One measure leader has said the push "was about changing a culture that has gotten out of hand."

The Ethics Commission has used other states' rules and laws and North Dakota's Code of Judicial Conduct as models for the rules, Thiele said.

Once final rules are adopted, it will largely be up to the public officials and boards to ensure they comply, he said.

"I think most boards and commissions can regulate themselves," he said. "I don't think we want to overly complicate this, as again, get it on the record, get the facts. Boards and commissions can all vote and determine whether or not recusal is appropriate and use their best judgment, and I think we can trust that for the most part their assessments will be pretty good, but people will always disagree and you're going to get that."

The only enforcement of the rules would be a complaint to the ethics panel, or an impacted party could appeal in court, he said.

Cooley said the rules should distinguish the types of conflicts of interest, ones trivial or significant.

The ultimate goal of such rules is to "do the business of the people and do it in a way that they can say, 'Yep, this is honest and aboveboard,'" he said.

"What you always want to do with these is find the conflicts of interest, identify what they are and then manage them," Cooley said.

The PSC and Industrial Commission each have their own ethics policies, which Thiele said are "both very well done."

He said elected officials also have done "an excellent job" of reporting what is required of campaign donations. That information is available to the public from the secretary of state online.

'Work in progress'

North Dakotans For Public Integrity Vice President Ellen Chaffee, who helped lead the 2018 measure campaign, said the commission has "been very responsive to input" on the rules, which she sees as "a work in progress."

Chaffee said the measure backers "never intend to be critical of anybody. We're just looking to make sure that the highest standards are first understood and then met."

She said the group in 2018 found the PSC's ethics policy "very good," and the group "had no concerns about the Public Service Commission's intentions or practices."

The PSC's policy encompasses state bribery laws and bans gifts, nepotism and direct financial interests in PSC-regulated companies, among its restrictions. The PSC self-regulates, according to agency attorney Jack Schuh.

But the Industrial Commission "didn't seem to be quite as attentive," with an appearance of a "relationship between campaign donations and decisions made at the Industrial Commission," according to Chaffee, who didn't elaborate.

The measure group is concerned about campaign contributions from such donors as an energy company's president, lobbyist, attorney or political group, she said.

"That's what I mean by work in progress. This is a very big deal. It's very complicated. We don't have a lot of experience with anything in this domain. We don't have a lot of expertise in the state, I don't think," Chaffee said.

Recusing and refusing

The Industrial Commission regulates aspects of the energy industry and oversees institutions such as the state-owned bank, mill and elevator. Its members -- the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner -- have abstained from decisions when conflicts arise.

In one meeting in 2018, Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring separately abstained from votes on funding requests, according to meeting minutes.

Goehring disclosed he was an investor with a requester. Burgum abstained from voting on a project involving Kilbourne Group, where he had been a member of management.

The PSC regulates utilities such as natural gas and electricity companies and issues permits for energy infrastructure.

Schuh and Fedorchak said public service commissioners recuse themselves from decisions about once a year.

Fedorchak cited two instances -- one involving a natural gas plant that might have taken gas from where her family has mineral interests, and a future decision involving a carbon dioxide project for which she and her husband have signed an easement.

"You try your best to identify what kind of conflicts you might have, and if you feel like it's going to be an issue or create a bad perception, you just recuse yourself," Fedorchak said.

She also has turned down certain campaign donations, including one from an "individual who represents people in front of us on a regular basis," she said.

"I do that rarely, and I can only think of maybe a handful of folks where it's like they're actively in front of me, and that's just not an appearance that I think is worthwhile," Fedorchak said. "But I do that in a very reserved manner because that person has the right to be engaged in the political process, too, and by not taking that donation I'm restricting their ability to engage."

She has concerns of what unknowns surround the rules. Would candidates have to hire finance staff to suss out donors' business affiliations? Would the rules put up barriers for potential candidates or donors?

"What's ultimately decided, we'll follow it and do our best," Fedorchak said.

Chaffee said "the most important thing the Ethics Commission can do, in my mind, is educate all of us about what's right and wrong and how to do it."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

