North Dakota ethics panel to split proposed conflict of interest rules

North Dakota's Ethics Commission decided Wednesday to split draft conflict of interest rules into two categories for further review.

The five-member, voter-approved ethics panel is writing the rules, including for state government officials, and also for members of certain boards to disclose conflicts and certain campaign contributions when handling "quasi-judicial" proceedings. Such boards include the three-member Public Service Commission and governor-led Industrial Commission, which make decisions usually involving companies in the energy and utility industries. Both boards do have their own ethics policies.

Ethics Commissioner Paul Richard on Wednesday recommended that the consolidated rules for general conflicts of interest and for "quasi-judicial" proceedings be split.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said "combining the two (rules) created too much confusion." He, Richard and Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks will further revise the proposed rules.

"The clear, best option is to just break them up completely so people have a better understanding. They're similar language and definitions, but at the end of the day, they're very different concepts," Thiele said.

Last month, Public Service Commissioners Randy Christmann and Julie Fedorchak urged the ethics board to make its draft rules clearer, expressing concerns about definitions and potentially complicated campaign finance requirements, among other issues.

The board's attorney on Wednesday walked its members through revisions to the proposed rules, including:

Excluding "lawful campaign contributions" from a "significant financial interest" that might create a potential conflict of interest.

Excluding campaign contributions of under $200 from "campaign monetary or in-kind support" to be disclosed in "quasi-judicial" proceedings. This limits the definition to campaign contributions required by law to be reported. The rules lay out factors for determining whether a contribution "creates an appearance of bias to a reasonable person."

Renaming a "neutral decisionmaker" as "a neutral reviewer," or a person for a public official to consult as to whether she or he has a potential conflict of interest and should recuse herself or himself. The previous term "was creating confusion" that a "decisionmaker" would be acting for a public official, Thiele said.

Applying the commission's proposed rules for disclosure of potential conflicts of interest to agencies, boards or commissions that don't have a current conflict statute or rule.

The public can give feedback on the draft rules by sending an email to ethicscommission@nd.gov or writing to 101 Slate Drive, Suite No. 4, Bismarck, ND 58503.

The draft rules are available at bit.ly/3isNub5.

The Ethics Commission's next meeting is April 20.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

