North Dakota ethics panel to rescind AG opinion request

North Dakota's Ethics Commission is withdrawing its request for an attorney general opinion related to its authority to investigate violations of state law for which the board has not adopted a rule.
The board had made its request in June. Commission Chairman Paul Richard on Wednesday said language in state government ethics law "has answered the question that we asked."
Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks said, "Nobody is expanding any authority. What we're saying is that we are going to examine the processes in state law that already exist as the commission works through those areas to determine where the commission fits in there."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.