North Dakota ethics panel to further revise conflict of interest rules; PSC members share views

Two statewide elected officials on Wednesday urged greater clarity for proposed ethics rules for handling conflicts of interest and disclosing campaign contributions.

North Dakota Public Service Commissioners Randy Christmann and Julie Fedorchak expressed concerns about the proposed rules' definitions and potentially complicated campaign finance requirements, among other issues. They spoke directly to the state Ethics Commission.

The five-member, voter-approved ethics panel is writing the rules for conflicts of interest, including for members of certain boards to disclose conflicts and campaign donations when handling "quasi-judicial" proceedings. Such boards include the PSC and governor-led Industrial Commission, which make decisions usually involving companies in the energy and utility industries. Both boards have their own ethics policies.

"For those who have never been on a ballot, please understand the importance of clarity with ethics rules," Christmann told the board. "Specific details cannot be left unresolved assuming they'll be clarified as complaints are filed. Just the appearance of impropriety can be enough to devastate a campaign."

Fedorchak cited the PSC's longtime ethics policy for bribery, nepotism and other restrictions. She said the proposed rules "should be focused on addressing identifiable gaps in law today, not trying to anticipate every potential problem that might come up someday."

Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks, Ethics Commissioner Paul Richard and Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele will further revise the rules after the testimony before the board Wednesday.

The panel has discussed what threshold to create, if any, for disclosing campaign donations. The commissioners did reach a consensus on excluding contributions of under $200. Donations over $200 have reporting requirements under state law.

The board next meets March 23.

'Neutral decisionmaker'

Chief in the board's discussion was the role of a "neutral decisionmaker," or a designated person to consult for determining whether a public official should recuse him- or herself from a decision.

Attorney Zachary Pelham, representing the Greater North Dakota Chamber, disputed the creation of a "neutral decisionmaker," which isn't in the ethics mandates voters passed in a 2018 constitutional measure. Officials are to be the ones to solely disqualify themselves from "quasi-judicial" proceedings, he said.

Commission Chairman Ron Goodman, a retired judge, said he'd "rather keep the language as is."

"I feel that we're within our authority to do that, and it seems to me that it gives public officials in quasi-judicial proceedings protection, really," Goodman said.

Videos

The panel also voted unanimously to make its meeting videos available to requesters for 60 days or until meeting minutes are approved, whichever is later.

Members of the group that proposed the ethics measure have expressed displeasure with the board's transparency, including its website, minutes and absence of videos online.

Ethics Commissioner Dave Anderson had concerns for how to provide videos, citing his past experience with identity theft.

Thiele said, "It's not perfect, but it does create some safeguards in that (people) have to request it, and it's just not available to the planet, and it won't be maintained in perpetuity."

