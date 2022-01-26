North Dakota ethics panel looks for input on conflict of interest rules

North Dakota's Ethics Commission plans to hear public feedback next month on its revised draft rules for conflicts of interest.

The five-member, voter-approved panel met Wednesday to review the proposed rules for disclosure of conflicts of interest, including for state officials involved in "quasi-judicial" proceedings, such as members of the state Industrial Commission and the Public Service Commission.

Much of the panel's discussion focused on what level, if any, of a campaign contribution might create a conflict of interest or appearance of bias for a public official.

"What we're looking for is, particularly, what are the practical implications?" Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said.

Under the 2018 ethics measure voters approved, campaign contributions are not gifts, which are banned.

North Dakotans For Public Integrity, the group that proposed the measure, has been vocal about problems it has perceived with the commission's draft rules and transparency.

A previous version of the draft rules exempted campaign contributions, which Public Integrity members opposed. The language has been removed from the revised draft rules, but the commission is still tackling how to handle the matter of campaign contributions.

Late last year, the group decried the panel's website, its meeting minutes, absence of meeting videos online and lack of opportunity to interact with commissioners at a hearing held in a hallway of the board's office in Bismarck. No commissioners attended the hearing.

Commissioners have defended the panel's transparency. Thiele has said the Ethics Commission has followed the administrative rules process and that officials are working to make the website more user-friendly. He said Wednesday that he's working on how to make meeting videos available. Commissioners have expressed security concerns with how to provide videos.

The revised draft rules are at bit.ly/3rVCMOq. The commission next meets Feb. 23 by videoconference.

People wishing to comment during the next meeting or give written input must contact the Ethics Commission at 701-328-5325 or ethicscommission@nd.gov.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

