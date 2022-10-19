North Dakota ethics panel looking into 7 complaints

North Dakota's Ethics Commission appears to be starting an investigation into seven complaints, and has appointed an outside attorney for legal advice.

It's unlikely the public will ever learn the details or outcome of the situation.

The five-member panel on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Dickinson attorney Shea Miller as a special assistant attorney general to represent the commission related to the seven complaints.

The vote came after an executive session closed to the public. The panel also advanced a proposal to expand its authority.

State government ethics law makes confidential any information "revealing the contents of a complaint" and "that reasonably may be used to identify an accused individual" -- though that information may be disclosed if the accused grants permission.

Commission Executive Director Rebecca Binstock declined to comment on specifics of the seven complaints. Miller's hiring is the first time the board has needed a special assistant attorney general, she said.

The panel has $20,000 remaining in its two-year budget for investigation costs. Binstock told the board it might need to request additional funds to carry out its duties.

Commission Chairman Paul Richard said December will bring a better budget picture.

Binstock will do "the bulk of the investigation"; the special assistant attorney general will provide legal advice to the panel, Richard said. Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks recused herself from the executive session.

The panel has received 23 complaints since it first met in September 2019, with least 14 of those rejected as of May. Binstock declined to say how all previous complaints have been handled.

New rule

The commission on Wednesday unanimously adopted a general conflict of interest rule. It will affect state agencies, boards and commissions without a current conflict of interest statute or rule. Those entities may not adopt less restrictive rules.

The seven-page rule outlines definitions, disclosures of potential conflicts of interest, a "neutral reviewer assessment" for potential conflicts, disclosure forms and documentation.

The rule goes into effect immediately. The board in August approved a disclosure form which will be posted online in coming days.

The panel in June adopted rules for potential bias arising in "quasi-judicial" proceedings of state boards such as the Industrial Commission and Public Service Commission.

Those two boards make decisions usually involving companies in the energy and utility industries; both boards have their own ethics policies.

Increased purview?

The Ethics Commission advanced proposed legislation that would add "employees of the executive branch" to its jurisdiction.

Binstock will pre-file a bill for the 2023 Legislature to take up.

Hicks told the board the change would essentially quadruple or balloon the number of people under its jurisdiction. Binstock couldn't immediately estimate how many people that would be.

The executive branch includes such agencies as the Health and Human Services Department, the Attorney General's Office and other state agencies.

The ethics board already has oversight of elected and appointed officials of the state's executive and legislative branches, including state lawmakers, legislative staff and executive branch officials.

Richard said, "There's a lot of situations where, I would hope that, employees within the executive branch when they're making decisions are in fact assessing whether or not they have a conflict or should recuse themselves from that decision and kick it up to their supervisor or kick it to another person in the department, whoever that might be."

He said it's unclear why executive branch employees weren't included in the 2018 ballot measure that bore the Ethics Commission. He said the addition is "appropriate" and enhances transparency.

"When you look at other commissions throughout the country, this is not an exclusion that is widespread," Richard said. "I think it's filling in gaps that we have discovered over the past two years."

Binstock said the addition of executive branch employees is "within the spirit" of the ballot measure that wrote state government ethics mandates into North Dakota's constitution.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, who led the House Ethics Committee in 2019, declined to comment on the proposal until he knew more about it.

The Ethics Commission next meets Monday for a special meeting to discuss an amendment to its 2023-25 budget proposal.