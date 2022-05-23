 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota ethics panel director to retire

Dave Thiele

David Thiele, executive director of the North Dakota Ethics Commission, answers questions from members of the interim Judiciary Committee on in February 2020 at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

A key staff member for North Dakota's Ethics Commission is retiring.

Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele told the Tribune on Monday he will retire Aug. 1, "barring problems getting a replacement." 

The former National Guard ethics counselor initially retired in 2019, but he took on the Ethics Commission role in January 2020 for the unique opportunity, citing his legal background. Thiele, who will be 63 later this year, plans to enjoy golfing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

"It's just time to enjoy my retirement," he said.

Voters in 2018 created the five-member Ethics Commission tasked with ethical oversight of state government, including lawmakers and state elected officials. 

The panel first met in September 2019, and has adopted complaint rules and gift rules, among other work.

The board is drafting rules for conflicts of interest and campaign contributions, including for officials involved in "quasi-judicial" proceedings, such as the Public Service Commission and Industrial Commission.

People are also reading…

The panel has received and dismissed 14 complaints. A decision on a 15th is pending.

Thiele said the board "is a really good group that takes their role very seriously, and it's been an interesting couple of years, needless to say, starting from zero, but hopefully I helped them move the ball."

Commission Chairman Ron Goodman said the panel would prefer its next executive director be in place as soon as possible, "but we want to get qualified applicants" for the position. He said Thiele has been "very, very good." Thiele said he knows of one person applying for the job. 

The position hasn't been without controversy. The Republican-led state House of Representatives in 2021 initially killed the Ethics Commission budget bill amid criticism of Thiele's $135,000 annual salary, but the House reconsidered and later passed the bill for the constitutionally mandated board. The budget is one of the smallest in state government. 

The Ethics Commission meets Wednesday. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

