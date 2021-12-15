North Dakota ethics panel considers changes after transparency gripes

North Dakota's Ethics Commission will consider improvements after complaints about its transparency.

Board members on Wednesday said the voter-approved panel has been transparent throughout its two-year existence, including during the disruptive coronavirus pandemic, but it will look into uploading meeting videos online and might seek public comments earlier in its rules process.

"I believe we've done remarkable work in this context, in this environment," Commission Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Lindquist said, referring to the panel's videoconference meetings amid the pandemic.

The board's discussion came after the ballot measure group that bore the commission voiced unhappiness with the panel's openness at a hearing last month about proposed conflict of interest rules for state officials involved in "quasi-judicial" proceedings, such as members of the state Industrial Commission and the Public Service Commission.

North Dakotans for Public Integrity President Dina Butcher and Vice President Ellen Chaffee expressed displeasure with the panel's website, its minutes, the absence of meeting videos online and the lack of opportunity to interact with commissioners at the hearing, held in a hallway of the board's office in Bismarck. Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele oversaw the hearing; commissioners themselves did not attend.

Butcher said the group would look into filing a complaint about the board's openness.

The panel's website now has a frequently-asked-questions section, and other updates are in the works "to make the website more user-friendly, though I think it does a pretty good job of that," Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said.

The board discussed putting its meeting videos online for 60 days or until the meeting's minutes are adopted, and publishing a verbatim transcript. The commissioners will revisit the topic.

The Legislature livestreams and archives videos of its committee meetings and floor sessions.

Public Integrity Vice President Ellen Chaffee said she likes the idea of meeting transcripts, but thinks the board's website needs professional assistance. She noted 15 people tuned in to the panel's videoconference on Wednesday.

Thiele said the Ethics Commission has followed the administrative rules process by the book, despite the measure group's concerns.

He and the board's attorney advised against pursuing a different process or allowing a dialogue or debate to unfold between a commissioner and commenter at a rules hearing, which could lead to a commissioner speaking on behalf of the whole board, which acts as a body.

"There's no legal requirement that you do it any other way," Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks told the panel. "I understand there may be some disappointment; however, their comments are being heard. It's just not an immediate gratification."

At least one other board handles such hearings differently -- all three members of the Public Service Commission attend administrative rules hearings.

Ethics Commissioner Paul Richard said he is "a little bit flabbergasted" by the nature of the comments after having "heard nothing" during months of work on the rules.

He'd like to receive public comments earlier in the process; Lindquist agreed. The ethics panel has been discussing conflict of interest rules for about a year, and in earnest since July.

"My question is more along the lines of how do we get people to interact with us in real time before we get to that last iteration so that we have had an opportunity to consider all input," Richard said.

The panel isn't required to invite public comments on early draft rules but could do so via its website "ahead of time," Hicks said.

The board opened the rules up for public comments in October, with a deadline in early December -- "the first invitation for public comment," according to Hicks.

Richard said, "I understand this is the first regulatory requirement for public comment, but in my mind it comes a little late, and I think to a certain extent created some of the noise around lack of transparency, which I quite frankly don't understand. This rule has been on our agenda for months, and we've heard nothing until now."

The panel received five comments Thiele categorized as "substantive," or "specific with recommendations," and 21 deemed "nonsubstantive," or "general concerns with the conflict rules," he said. Most comments opposed the draft rules.

The rules relate to definitions, disclosure, disqualification and abstention for public officials in conflicts of interest, notably the PSC and Industrial Commission.

Opponents don't like the rules' exemption of campaign contributions, which could include contributions by companies overseen by state regulators. Thiele has said the board's assessment is that "a blanket prohibition or mandatory recusal would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution First Amendment."

Chaffee said she was grateful the panel reviewed the comments "item by item and had a good discussion" about each one.

The Ethics Commission tabled the draft rules until its January meeting, pending an attorney general opinion.

