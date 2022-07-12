 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota ethics panel chooses next executive director

  • Updated
  • 0
Ethics photo

Members of the North Dakota Ethics Commission meet in December 2019 at the state Capitol in Bismarck. The members are, from left, Cynthia Lindquist, Paul Richard, retired Brig. Gen. David Anderson, Chairman Ron Goodman, Ward Koeser and Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks, adviser to the commission. 

 Mike McCleary, Tribune

North Dakota's Ethics Commission has chosen its next executive director. 

The five-member, voter-approved panel recently selected Rebecca Binstock, of Bismarck. She is a law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland.

Binstock will begin in September. She will succeed Dave Thiele, who is retiring and said he has agreed to stay on long enough to briefly overlap with her when she begins at a date to be determined.

Thiele began in January 2020, after the board formed in September 2019 following voters' approval of the 2018 ballot measure establishing the panel and other state government ethics mandates.

Rebecca Binstock

Binstock

The Ethics Commission last month adopted rules for potential bias arising in "quasi-judicial" proceedings of state boards such as the Industrial Commission and Public Service Commission.

The panel is now working on a general conflict of interest rule for state agencies, boards and commissions without a current conflict of interest statute or rule.

People are also reading…

Binstock's annual salary will be $133,000. 

The Ethics Commission next meets Aug. 17. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over redistricting

Judge refuses to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over redistricting

A federal judge in North Dakota has denied the state’s request to throw out a lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The lawsuit filed in February by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe alleges that the state’s Republican-led Legislature’s new map violated the Voting Rights Act. U.S. District Judge Peter Welte’s ruling Thursday dismissed the state’s argument that the tribes lacked the standing to sue. Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined to comment about the ruling Friday because the lawsuit is unresolved.

SD Dem governor candidate picks running mate

South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz for his running mate as lieutenant governor. Smith is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election. Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party’s state convention. The convention starts Friday. The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy. Keintz has held a seat in the House for one term, representing a mostly rural district in the northeast corner of South Dakota. She is also a real estate broker.

Watch Now: Related Video

Time line of the James Webb Telescope

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News