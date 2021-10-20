 Skip to main content
North Dakota ethics panel advances conflict of interest rules

Ethics photo

Members of the North Dakota Ethics Commission meet in December 2019 at the state Capitol in Bismarck. The members are, from left, Cynthia Lindquist, Paul Richard, retired Brig. Gen. David Anderson, Chairman Ron Goodman, Ward Koeser and Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks, adviser to the commission. 

 Mike McCleary, Tribune

North Dakota's Ethics Commission has put out proposed public official conflict of interest rules for public comment.

The voter-approved, five-member panel on Wednesday voted unanimously to advance the draft rules outlining definitions, disclosure, disqualification and abstention for public officials in conflicts of interest.

The rules relate to a section of the 2018 measure voters put in the state constitution, which states:

"Directors, officers, commissioners, heads, or other executives of agencies shall avoid the appearance of bias, and shall disqualify themselves in any quasi-judicial proceeding in which monetary or in-kind support related to that person’s election to any office, or a financial interest not shared by the general public as defined by the ethics commission, creates an appearance of bias to a reasonable person."

The draft rules are available online at ethicscommission.nd.gov. Public comments can be sent to ethicscommission@nd.gov. The deadline is Dec. 10. 

A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 at 101 Slate Drive, Suite No. 4, in Bismarck.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

