North Dakota ethics panel advances conflict of interest rules

North Dakota's Ethics Commission has put out proposed public official conflict of interest rules for public comment.
The voter-approved, five-member panel on Wednesday voted unanimously to advance the draft rules outlining definitions, disclosure, disqualification and abstention for public officials in conflicts of interest.
The rules relate to a section of the 2018 measure voters put in the state constitution, which states:
"Directors, officers, commissioners, heads, or other executives of agencies shall avoid the appearance of bias, and shall disqualify themselves in any quasi-judicial proceeding in which monetary or in-kind support related to that person’s election to any office, or a financial interest not shared by the general public as defined by the ethics commission, creates an appearance of bias to a reasonable person."
The draft rules are available online at ethicscommission.nd.gov. Public comments can be sent to ethicscommission@nd.gov. The deadline is Dec. 10.
A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 at 101 Slate Drive, Suite No. 4, in Bismarck.
