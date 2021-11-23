North Dakota ethics measure group unhappy with draft rules exempting campaign donations

Leaders of the 2018 ballot measure that created North Dakota's Ethics Commission say the voter-approved panel's draft conflict of interest rules exempting campaign contributions would violate the state constitution.

North Dakotans for Public Integrity on Tuesday said the draft rules "raise important substantive, legal, and procedural concerns."

The Ethics Commission is taking public comments on the rules, which relate to appearance of bias for state officials undertaking "quasi-judicial" proceedings, such as members of the Industrial Commission and Public Service Commission, which regulate everything from the energy industry to telecommunications to railroads.

The measure group, which includes former state agriculture commissioner Sarah Vogel, cited comments from Gov. Doug Burgum as a candidate in 2016, when he referenced the North Dakota Industrial Commission in saying, "If you're a member of the NDIC and you're asking for someone's support and you regulate that industry and they know you're going to continue to regulate them, think about the power dynamic."

The Industrial Commission comprises the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, all state elected officials under the purview of the Ethics Commission.

North Dakotans for Public Integrity President Dina Butcher said the 2018 measure "was about changing a culture that has gotten out of hand."

Vice President Ellen Chaffee said the draft rules seem to follow "a theme of, 'How can we craft this so it works in the context of the way things are?'"

"We endorse the idea of not making unnecessary waves but we also endorse the idea of sticking to the constitutional guns and the ethical guns and proceeding in that way," she said.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said the board has discussed campaign contributions and the state constitution's section on appearance of bias in "quasi-judicial" proceedings.

"Our assessment was that a blanket prohibition or mandatory recusal would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution First Amendment," Thiele said. The panel is awaiting an attorney general opinion on that matter.

The board will address the group's input at its Dec. 15 meeting after all public comments are in.

Butcher and Chaffee acknowledged that they expect state officials to turn down campaign contributions from regulated entities, and those entities to not offer contributions.

Vogel said that when she was in office, she turned down all-expenses-paid trips to the Masters golf tournament in Georgia and to Mexico. A corn importer and an Industrial Commission contractor offered the gifts.

Chaffee said the group has not investigated any instances of "so-and-so wrote the check and so-and-so got the decision," but also is not aware of "any time when any commissioner has recused themselves."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

