North Dakota Ethics Commission's future workload 'so hard to say'

"What we view our primary role as is more to educate, to ensure that the rules are there to promote transparency and accountability of government," he said. "And that's really our focus, and I think people kind of get hung up that complaints should be our primary role, and it really isn't going to be that way."

Current ethics business includes potentially tweaking gift rules to allow a $10 food and beverage exception. Thiele said $10 isn't likely to influence a public official, and the limit would give some comfort to lawmakers who might be bought a cup of coffee by a constituent.

The Ethics Commission also will address an element of the constitutional amendment regarding certain officials' disqualification from "any quasi-judicial proceeding" in which campaign contributions or a certain financial interest could create perceived bias.

"I think it might come down to how is it reported, how is it disclosed so that if, for example, Company X contributed to a Public Service Commission candidate's campaign and they're appearing before them, how is that disclosed and addressed?" Thiele said.

Goodman, the ethics panel's chairman, said the future workload "is so hard to say," especially regarding complaints. He hopes the board does issue advisory opinions.

"I think as people get to know us a little more there will be a little more action," he said.

