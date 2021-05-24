North Dakota Ethics Commission's future workload 'so hard to say'

What workload North Dakota's Ethics Commission will have in coming years is unclear, but people involved in establishing the board say it's well-positioned.
Voters in 2018 created the five-member panel tasked with ethics oversight in state government. Since first meeting in September 2019, the board has received 11 complaints and dismissed all of them without ruling on their substance, and has adopted complaint rules and gift rules. A gift ban took effect Jan. 1, preventing lobbyists' gifts to public officials.
The Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee carried out a 2019-20 study of the constitutional amendment that bore the Ethics Commission. The 2021 Legislature handled several bills related to the board, including ones for public advisory opinions, complaint procedures and the board's $624,000 two-year budget.
"I'm just hoping that everything will work out for the best for everyone involved," said Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, who leads the interim Judiciary Committee, which produced the advisory opinions bill. "I think we've tried to fill in the gaps that were not covered by the constitutional amendment, or things that were not clear, we've clarified."
The Ethics Commission's next meeting is Wednesday by videoconference.
Bills
There were some fireworks over the Ethics Commission budget.
The House in February initially killed the budget bill for the constitutionally mandated panel amid criticism of Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele's $135,000 annual salary, but representatives reconsidered and sent the bill back to budget writers.
"Mr. Speaker and members of the assembly, let's try this again," quipped Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, when the budget returned to the House with no changes.
"Regardless of what any member feels about the commission, including how it was created, why it exists or even any perceived needs of an Ethics Commission, this is an important budget that we need to move forward so that we can continue working and developing this commission properly," he told the House.
Thiele said the budget "became somewhat controversial," citing some frustration remaining from the divisive 2018 measure. The final budget, one of the smallest in state government, is something "I think we can manage," he said.
Ethics Commission Chairman Ron Goodman, a retired judge, said the budget "came out OK." The board doesn't travel much due to the coronavirus pandemic and plans to continue meeting by videoconference, reducing travel costs, he said. Other commission costs range from office rent to investigative fees.
Ellen Chaffee, who helped lead the 2018 citizen-initiated measure, saw lawmakers mostly work well with the Ethics Commission, but "the hard part was the budget." She was pleased to see bipartisan lawmakers collaborate in a House-Senate conference committee to advance "a sufficient budget."
Goodman is glad for the board to be able to issue "vitally important" public advisory opinions to state elected officials, lawmakers, lobbyists and candidates, who are under the panel's purview.
The requestor will not be penalized if he or she acts in good faith and in accordance with an advisory opinion under the context described.
Thiele said "ethics isn't always black and white, and this allows people to say, 'You know what, here's the factual scenario, is this OK or not?'" Klemin said advisory opinions are "an excellent thing to do," modeled after attorney organizations, which issue advisory opinions.
Lawmakers also delved into the board's complaint procedures, allowing only complaints by North Dakota residents and prohibiting the Ethics Commission from accepting or acting on anonymous or nonresident complaints.
Anonymous complaints may be referred to law enforcement if they contain "documentary or real evidence of possible criminal conduct."
The law allows complainants to keep their name and address confidential from the accused, but if they do, their statement may not be used as evidence of a violation.
The Ethics Commission maintains a confidential hotline at 701-328-6000 and ethicshotline@nd.gov. Thiele said, "Confidential does not mean anonymous. The commission will know the name and contact information regarding a confidential complaint."
The Legislature also passed a law delegating assessment of penalties from the secretary of state to the Ethics Commission. The 2019 Legislature created the penalties.
The commission asked the Legislature to grant it subpoena power, but lawmakers declined. Thiele said he is still able to ask a judge to do so, and the issue might resurface in the 2023 session.
Ethics business
The future workload for the Ethics Commission is difficult to guess.
The panel has rejected all 11 complaints it has received, generally due to a lack of jurisdiction or the existence of an alternate method to handle an issue, according to Thiele.
One complaint was an anonymous email containing videos of a supposed ethical violation, he said.
Some complaints have dealt with open records, where the attorney general has jurisdiction and responsibility, he said.
Details of ethics complaints are confidential by law. Thiele sees "very few legitimate complaints" coming forth.
"What we view our primary role as is more to educate, to ensure that the rules are there to promote transparency and accountability of government," he said. "And that's really our focus, and I think people kind of get hung up that complaints should be our primary role, and it really isn't going to be that way."
Current ethics business includes potentially tweaking gift rules to allow a $10 food and beverage exception. Thiele said $10 isn't likely to influence a public official, and the limit would give some comfort to lawmakers who might be bought a cup of coffee by a constituent.
The Ethics Commission also will address an element of the constitutional amendment regarding certain officials' disqualification from "any quasi-judicial proceeding" in which campaign contributions or a certain financial interest could create perceived bias.
"I think it might come down to how is it reported, how is it disclosed so that if, for example, Company X contributed to a Public Service Commission candidate's campaign and they're appearing before them, how is that disclosed and addressed?" Thiele said.
Goodman, the ethics panel's chairman, said the future workload "is so hard to say," especially regarding complaints. He hopes the board does issue advisory opinions.
"I think as people get to know us a little more there will be a little more action," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.