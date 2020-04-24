North Dakota Ethics Commission declines 3rd complaint

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Ethics Commission on Thursday dismissed its third complaint, citing no jurisdiction.

The five-member, voter-approved panel has dismissed all three complaints it has received since forming last summer to begin writing rules for state government ethics. Complaints are confidential by state law unless the accused consents to disclosure.

Chairman Ron Goodman said he couldn't share details of the complaint. Complaints in October and November also were dismissed based on jurisdiction.

"Until people get to know the scope of what our role is, we're going to get these complaints from people that don't quite understand what our limitations are," Goodman said. "That's kind of been the situation with all three of the complaints we've had."

The commission also discussed reconciling perceived conflicts in constitutional and statutory language related to Ethics Commission procedures, Goodman said. The board also reviewed proposed 2021 ethics legislation.

In addition, the commission dealt with a rough draft of gifting provisions for legislators and executive branch officials, finalized its website, reviewed its budget and hired an administrative assistant, said Goodman, a retired judge in Oakes.