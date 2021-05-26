North Dakota Ethics Commission advances $10 food/drink limit

North Dakota's Ethics Commission is eyeing a limited food and drink exception in its gift rules for state government.

The five-member, voter-approved panel on Wednesday advanced the proposal for public comment through July 9. The rule is for a $10 limit on food and beverages purchased for public officials, who include state elected officials and lawmakers.

The food and drink must be purchased and consumed during "an informal social and educational event," and "a state resident must be present but is not required to be the purchaser of the food or beverage," according to the proposed rule.

Commissioner Paul Richard said the $10 limit is far lower than other states' $25 or $50 limits. Some states have "very elaborate" rules wading into specific items, such as banning certain food, he said.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele called the $10 limit "pretty straightforward."

He said he reviewed the Capitol Cafe menu, and "this would allow an individual to purchase modest lunch or breakfast and coffee for a public official as they educate them on whatever concerns them."

