North Dakota essential caregiver bill passes with 'clarification' on migrant children

Language from a defeated bill addressing "unaccompanied undocumented children" has been inserted and passed in other legislation headed to the governor.
Senate Bill 2145, brought by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, on Tuesday passed the Senate unanimously and the House 71-13 after conference committee amendments. The bill's main purpose is to allow an "essential caregiver" to enter a long-term care facility to "provide in-person physical, spiritual or emotional support" to a resident.
The bill also would require the Department of Human Services to "review and update" protocols about essential caregivers every 30 days if access to long-term care facilities is restricted during a declaration of disaster or emergency. The department would review the need for restricted access as well.
Long-term care facilities were locked down in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable residents.
Conference committee amendments to the bill include a provision reading: "A person may not arrange for or promote care provided in a facility for unaccompanied undocumented children unless the facility has a license or approval issued by the department."
Roers told the Senate that's a "clarification for the department to be able to enforce the current law."
The Biden administration has been dealing with large numbers of children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents and being apprehended by border control officers. There's been no formal indication from the federal government that it has any plans to bring migrant children to North Dakota.
"This is just clarifying that if the federal government were to try to send unaccompanied minors up to North Dakota to be housed in a facility, we can't do that because we do not allow for congregant foster care," Roers said. "And so this is just a clarification that if they were brought here, they would need to be in a facility, and that would need to have a license, which we do not allow."
Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who brought the "unaccompanied undocumented children" amendment to the conference committee, said North Dakota is "not equipped to handle any large influx of unaccompanied minors." The bill would ensure federal officials "can't just bring them in, dump them on us, and then how do we take care of them?" he said.
"It's just kind of preemptive," Weisz said. He told the House there are no plans for bringing unaccompanied migrant children to North Dakota.
The feds could establish a processing center at either the Grand Forks or Minot Air Force Base, Weisz said, "but then we would have nothing to do with it. We would have no responsibility to process or take care of them or anything else."
A Human Services statement last month said the state "has not accepted unaccompanied undocumented children from the United States’ southern border."
The department's statement mentioned "recent news stories" that "had included speculation about federal plans for sheltering unaccompanied undocumented children and youth who entered the U.S. unlawfully and were detained at the southern border."
“The state has not accepted unaccompanied undocumented youth from the southern border and does not have the facilities or capacity to serve more children than the North Dakota children already being cared for in qualified residential treatment programs,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said in the statement.
Senate Bill 2145 goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has three legislative days to act upon receipt.
The Legislature earlier this month also adopted a resolution "urging the President of the United States and the Department of Homeland Security not to transfer illegal aliens to North Dakota."
The migrant children provision was previously included in House amendments to Senate Bill 2124, which dealt with the governor's emergency powers. The Senate defeated that bill last week, 10-36.
"I think this should have been dealt with much better in a different bill," bill sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, told the Senate last week.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, had said he "liked those" amendments, which also banned government mandates on private entities to require so-called "vaccine passports," or documents verifying a person's vaccination status. He told the Tribune after the bill's defeat, "Now we've got to find out what we can do here working forward."
Another conference committee has amended a vaccine passport ban into House Bill 1465, the main purpose of which is to enable an optional study of health insurance networks. The bill awaits House and Senate votes. The Legislature also sent a resolution to Congress opposing vaccine passports.
(Reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story.)
