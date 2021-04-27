North Dakota essential caregiver bill passes with 'clarification' on migrant children

The Biden administration has been dealing with large numbers of children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents and being apprehended by border control officers. There's been no formal indication from the federal government that it has any plans to bring migrant children to North Dakota.

"This is just clarifying that if the federal government were to try to send unaccompanied minors up to North Dakota to be housed in a facility, we can't do that because we do not allow for congregant foster care," Roers said. "And so this is just a clarification that if they were brought here, they would need to be in a facility, and that would need to have a license, which we do not allow."

Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who brought the "unaccompanied undocumented children" amendment to the conference committee, said North Dakota is "not equipped to handle any large influx of unaccompanied minors." The bill would ensure federal officials "can't just bring them in, dump them on us, and then how do we take care of them?" he said.

"It's just kind of preemptive," Weisz said. He told the House there are no plans for bringing unaccompanied migrant children to North Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}