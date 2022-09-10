North Dakota DOT delays $4.2M safety project; lawmaker raised concerns after 'uprising'

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has delayed a $4.2 million road safety project following a state lawmaker raising concerns from constituents about how it impacts wide farm equipment.

The DOT is delaying the highway safety delineator project to make a design change. Delineators are reflective, metal posts on the roadside used to guide traffic and improve driver safety, particularly at night. Posts installed this summer on two-lane state highways where the shoulder is less than 8 feet wide will be removed and repurposed elsewhere, according to DOT.

It's unknown how the design change will impact the project's cost, according to department spokesman David Finley. The project is expected to continue next spring with a new design to accommodate wider equipment on highways.

DOT announced the project in March, funded by federal money. The posts are used on all four-lane roads and the interstate highways in North Dakota. The project is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy for reducing traffic deaths.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, quipped that the delineators caused "an uprising in northeastern North Dakota."

"I've rarely heard about an issue more than I heard about that in two weeks," she said Friday.

Myrdal, a farmer, heard complaints about the posts being hazardous for people driving farm machinery during harvest in the northern Red River Valley. The delineators were abruptly installed, she said.

She contacted the DOT, governor's office and agriculture commissioner regarding the project. The design change will include "flappables" or knockdown posts, according to Myrdal.

DOT Director Bill Panos said in a statement: “It’s not uncommon to pause, reassess and implement design changes when new information becomes available. We are committed to making highways safe for all users."

Panos' last day was Friday. He resigned last month "after months of reflection on my family needs and personal goals."

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement: “After a great deal of consideration, I believe we came up with a solution that provides safety measures for the motoring public on our main roads without compromising the safe operation of equipment on North Dakota highways."

Myrdal said she and constituents have concerns about money being spent before the project was fully vetted. She noted that lawmakers didn't know of the project or its details beforehand.

"Sometimes mistakes are done by good intentions, and I don't blame the DOT, but coming together ... we have come to a pretty good solution even though I wish it could happen quicker," Myrdal said.