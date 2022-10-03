 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota DOT completes safety features on oil patch highway

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has completed installation of enhanced safety features along U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City.

The DOT on Monday announced the 70-mile stretch of highway through the state's Bakken oil field now has additional signage for reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions and reminders to wear seat belts and to drive sober and distraction-free. 

Pavement markings also will be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

The project announced in August is one of several, designated "Highway Safety Corridors" in the state.

The others are Highway 85 from Watford City to state Highway 68, U.S. Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva, and U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn. 

According to DOT, data from since the corridors were introduced in 2019 shows total crashes in all three corridors since installation have decreased by about 30%; crash rates in all three corridors have decreased; and total crashes involving speed fell by about 50% in all three corridors.

The Safety Corridors are part of the state's Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

 

