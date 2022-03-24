North Dakota District 33 GOP races shaping up; Sen. Unruh Bell to run; House candidate emerges

Voters in North Dakota's coal country can expect a Republican fight on the June ballot for the Legislature.

Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, announced her plans on Thursday to run in the primary. Last month she lost District 33 Republicans' endorsement to Mandan-area farmer and business owner Keith Boehm. Party endorsement is not required to run in the primary.

"North Dakota deserves strong, conservative leadership with experience now more than ever to boost our economy, foster growth in coal country and protect our communities from government overreach," Unruh Bell said in a statement. "I am that leader. I have and will continue to work tirelessly for the good of all the families of District 33."

She was first elected in 2012 for the district comprising Mercer and Oliver counties and parts of McLean and Morton counties. She is an environmental manager for North American Coal.

House race

Another Republican candidate joined the district's House race on Thursday -- "Faces of North Dakota Coal" founder Mark Pierce, of Beulah.

District 33 Republicans last month endorsed incumbent Reps. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, and Bill Tveit, R-Hazen. Five Republicans jostled for the two House endorsements at the district convention.

Pierce's organization is "dedicated to telling the stories of the hardworking men and women in the coal industry."

“As a political outsider, an active member of my community, and the father of five young girls, I’m running for the Legislature to protect our way of life in North Dakota,” Pierce said in a statement. “Growing up in western North Dakota taught me to appreciate the value of a hard day’s work, and I want to ensure that my children have the same opportunity.”

He touts his and his family's background in the coal industry. He serves on his church council and a board of a local child care cooperative, emcees various events and volunteers in the community.

He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Dickinson State University, and has worked in public accounting, agricultural lending and coal mining.

Voters in the June election will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

April 11 is the filing deadline for candidates.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

