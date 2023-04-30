The top two Democrats in the North Dakota House of Representatives are switching places as the party charts a course into a term-limited future.

House Democrats elected Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, as the minority leader and Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, as the assistant minority leader. The new roles became official as the state Legislature adjourned its biennial session in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Boschee, a real estate broker who had served as House minority leader since 2018, said establishing a new leader at the beginning of the interim period between sessions will help the caucus adapt to the new realities of term limits.

Last year, North Dakota became the first state in more than two decades to institute legislative term limits when a wide majority of voters approved a ballot measure. Lawmakers are limited to serving eight years in each chamber.

“Bringing new leadership on board now will allow for ongoing mentorship, promote continuity of representation, and ensure adequate time for the new leaders to strengthen productive working relationships with the majority leaders and across state government ahead of the 2025 legislative session,” Boschee said in a statement.

In his final speech on the House floor Sunday, Boschee derided a handful of culture war bills brought by conservative lawmakers and urged moderate Republicans to continue working with Democrats to “stand up against the extremes of an ideology and commit to moving all of North Dakota forward.”

“My plea to those of you that were part of this governing coalition who are considering not returning is to remove that consideration from your mind,” Boschee said. “You are the last line of defense for our great state. The public servants on the front line of whether our state grows in its extremism or flourishes in continued moderation.”

Ista, an attorney, has served in the House since 2020 and narrowly won reelection last year. The lawmakers said he is humbled and excited to succeed his friend Boschee.

“The positive impact (Boschee) has made both on our caucus and on public policy in North Dakota cannot be overstated, and I aspire to build upon that impressive legacy,” Ista said in a statement.

Rep. Jayme Davis, a freshman lawmaker from Rolette, was elected to serve as the Democratic-NPL Party’s House caucus chair, succeeding Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo. Caucus chairs aim to get new party members elected through fundraising and candidate recruitment.

The party said Davis, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is the first Native American elected to a caucus leadership position in North Dakota.

In recent years, Republicans have tightened their grip on state government, winning every statewide office and close to 90% of the seats in the Legislature. Democrats hold just 12 of 94 seats in the House and four of 47 seats in the Senate.