North Dakota Democrats prepare for 2022 convention

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party gathers this week to endorse state and congressional candidates, though there appears to be little interest among party members in running for statewide offices.

The party's convention is Thursday to Sunday, with the main work on Friday and Saturday, at the Clarion Hotel in Minot.

The party slated 500 delegates for the convention, with about half that number registered as of Wednesday, party spokeswoman Laura Dronen said. Party officials expect more people to register closer to the convention and after seeing a weather report, she said. The convention has a virtual option for delegates.

"I'm really excited to kick this one off. I think it's going to be a fun time," party Chairman Patrick Hart said.

No keynote speaker was yet finalized Wednesday. The party made requests into neighboring Minnesota and Montana "to try to get credible, elected officials that have great stories to tell that really resonate with the rural population of North Dakota," Hart said.

Virtual addresses will come from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris; U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Republicans control the Legislature and hold every statewide elected office and congressional seat in North Dakota. Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was the last Democrat to win a statewide election, in 2012.

"I'm really excited to bring the energy, to finally get some committed keynote speakers, and I'm excited to really kick off this election cycle formally, and I'm sure that you'll see some surprises out of the Dem-NPL this election cycle," Hart said.

The convention's in-person/virtual hybrid for participation means more opportunity for people to engage from around the state, said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

"I think there's a lot of energy (in the party). We're seeing a lot of interest in different district conventions, even a little bit more than people expected," said Boschee, who is running for reelection.

He's seen people "concerned about the growing extremism" within the dominant Republican Party, citing culture war bills in the Legislature last year and proposals for the GOP platform. He did not specify which proposals.

Eight partisan offices are on the statewide ballot this year.

So far, Democratic-NPL candidates have emerged for only the U.S. Senate. They include University of Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen and Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele.

The filing deadline for candidates is April 11. Voters in the June election will determine political parties’ nominees for the November general election.

Hart said his recruitment method has been "to ask everyone and anyone.

"We're a big tent party, and if someone's willing to step up and run, regardless of whether we asked them, I wouldn't say no to that," Hart said Tuesday. "Beyond that, I've made hundreds of phone calls. We have several maybes. There are several people that at this point are planning to announce that haven't."

He acknowledged the party's recruitment has been constrained by decennial redistricting putting all but one of its incumbents in the Legislature on the ballot this year.

The party's 2020 standard-bearer, Dickinson/Killdeer veterinarian Shelley Lenz, is running for a state Senate seat as an independent. She last ran for governor as a Democrat.

State treasurer nominee Mark Haugen had the best showing of Democrats in the 2020 statewide races, with 34% of the vote.

