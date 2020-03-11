North Dakota Democrats pick Sanders as their choice for Trump challenger

North Dakota Democrats on Tuesday favored Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November election, with presidential caucus results that were delayed until early Wednesday.

Sanders had 53% of the vote and former Vice President Joe Biden had 39% after results from the 14th and final voting site, Fargo, were released after 7 a.m.. The race was almost a dead heat in Bismarck, with Biden getting 1,136 votes and Sanders 1,126.

The choices in the Democratic presidential caucus essentially boiled down to Biden and Sanders, who carried the state in 2016 with 64% of the vote over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who became the party’s nominee.

A total of 14,546 people participated in the caucus.

The Sanders campaign four years ago had a big get-out-the-vote push in North Dakota, putting him over the top. A similar effort did not appear to materialize this year, and neither Sanders nor Biden have appeared in North Dakota this election cycle. With its small population, the state has relatively few delegates that will participate in the nominating process at July’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.