North Dakota Democrats deciding their choice for Trump challenger

North Dakota Democrats on Tuesday are deciding who they favor to challenge President Donald Trump in the November general election, while Republicans are giving Trump a rubber stamp.

It’s unclear who’s likely to win the North Dakota Democratic presidential caucuses, as little polling has taken place in the state. But the choices essentially boil down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who carried the state in 2016 with 64% of the vote over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who became the party’s nominee.

The Sanders campaign four years ago had a big get-out-the-vote push in North Dakota, putting him over the top. A similar effort did not appear to materialize this year, and neither Sanders nor Biden have appeared in North Dakota this election cycle. With its small population, the state has relatively few delegates that will participate in the nominating process at July’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

A number of other candidates’ names will be listed on the ballot at Tuesday’s caucuses, but most of those candidates have dropped out in recent weeks and others, such as Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, have failed to gain almost any delegates in the race for the nomination.