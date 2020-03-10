North Dakota Democrats deciding their choice for Trump challenger

North Dakota Democrats on Tuesday are deciding who they favor to challenge President Donald Trump in the November general election, while Republicans are giving Trump a rubber stamp.
It’s unclear who’s likely to win the North Dakota Democratic presidential caucuses, as little polling has taken place in the state. But the choices essentially boil down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who carried the state in 2016 with 64% of the vote over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who became the party’s nominee.
The Sanders campaign four years ago had a big get-out-the-vote push in North Dakota, putting him over the top. A similar effort did not appear to materialize this year, and neither Sanders nor Biden have appeared in North Dakota this election cycle. With its small population, the state has relatively few delegates that will participate in the nominating process at July’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.
A number of other candidates’ names will be listed on the ballot at Tuesday’s caucuses, but most of those candidates have dropped out in recent weeks and others, such as Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, have failed to gain almost any delegates in the race for the nomination.
Fourteen delegates are up for grabs in North Dakota. Those delegates will be pledged to candidates based on the results of Tuesday’s caucuses. The state has four other delegates who will participate in the nomination process at the Democratic National Convention, including the state party's national committeewoman and committeeman, chairwoman and vice chairman. Those four delegates are unpledged, meaning they can choose who to vote for at the convention.
So far this primary season, Biden has won 664 delegates. Sanders follows with 573. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination at the national convention.
This year’s so-called “firehouse” caucuses are taking place at 14 locations throughout North Dakota, including in the state’s larger cities and towns, as well as on the Standing Rock, Fort Berthold, Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake Indian reservations. Although they are called caucuses, they will function much like a typical primary election. Voters will show up, cast a ballot and leave.
The caucuses will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain. Voters also are expected to cast several thousand mail-in ballots.
The party will tabulate votes via machines in Minot, Bismarck and Fargo. Results are expected to be released late Tuesday into Wednesday.
North Dakota is one of six states holding Democratic primaries or caucuses on Tuesday. The others are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington state.
The state Republican Party also is holding caucuses Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at eight sites throughout the state. Some residents have already cast votes by mail. Trump is the only candidate on the ballot. The state party will count the votes by hand.
For information about the caucus sites, visit the state Democratic-NPL party website here: https://demnpl.com/primary/, and the state GOP party website here: https://ndgop.org/event/north-dakota-2020-presidential-caucus/
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.