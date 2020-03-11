North Dakota Democrats decide their choice for Trump challenger; results delayed

North Dakota Democrats on Tuesday cast ballots for who they favor as the candidate to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election, but results were delayed and still unavailable long after midnight.

The choices in the Democratic presidential caucus essentially boiled down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who carried the state in 2016 with 64% of the vote over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who became the party’s nominee.

Sanders led in early returns. With results in from five of 14 sites and mail-in ballots, Sanders had 47% of the vote and Biden 39%. However, returns were not yet available from Fargo and Grand Forks. The race was almost a dead heat in Bismarck, with Biden getting 1,043 votes and Sanders 1,025.

The Sanders campaign four years ago had a big get-out-the-vote push in North Dakota, putting him over the top. A similar effort did not appear to materialize this year, and neither Sanders nor Biden have appeared in North Dakota this election cycle. With its small population, the state has relatively few delegates that will participate in the nominating process at July’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.