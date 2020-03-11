North Dakota Democrats decide their choice for Trump challenger; results delayed

North Dakota Democrats on Tuesday cast ballots for who they favor as the candidate to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election, but results were delayed and still unavailable long after midnight.
The choices in the Democratic presidential caucus essentially boiled down to former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who carried the state in 2016 with 64% of the vote over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who became the party’s nominee.
Sanders led in early returns. With results in from five of 14 sites and mail-in ballots, Sanders had 47% of the vote and Biden 39%. However, returns were not yet available from Fargo and Grand Forks. The race was almost a dead heat in Bismarck, with Biden getting 1,043 votes and Sanders 1,025.
The Sanders campaign four years ago had a big get-out-the-vote push in North Dakota, putting him over the top. A similar effort did not appear to materialize this year, and neither Sanders nor Biden have appeared in North Dakota this election cycle. With its small population, the state has relatively few delegates that will participate in the nominating process at July’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
Trump is heavily favored to win North Dakota in the general election, but that didn’t stop North Dakota Democrats from turning out in large numbers Tuesday relative to the 2016 caucuses.
University of Mary freshman Aliah Walth voted for Biden, casting her ballot at the AFL-CIO House of Labor in Bismarck, which saw a steady stream of voters. She said she doesn’t find Sanders’ tuition-free college plan reasonable, and she favors Biden’s plan to lessen student debt.
"To have my debt go down, that would be fabulous," she said.
As Walth entered the caucus building, bank worker Nicole Schumaker walked out carrying 2-year-old daughter Novalee.
Schumaker, 32, voted for Sanders. She said she was disappointed that her first choice, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is no longer in the race. She considered Warren “the most realistic” but said Sanders “knows there’s a middle ground” and that “hopefully he has the best shot” at unseating Trump.
College debt also is important to Schumaker.
"I'd really like to see a world one day where my kids are not trapped with 15 years of student debt," she said.
State party spokesman Alex Rohr said more people cast a ballot in the first three hours of Tuesday’s caucuses than during the entirety of caucus day in 2016, when 3,400 people took part.
“We’re seeing an exciting number of new voters and incredible enthusiasm,” he said.
Democratic-NPL District 32 Chairman Mark Haugen, speaking at a results watch party in Bismarck late Tuesday, called the caucus turnout “wonderful.” Patrick Hart, the party vice chairman and a candidate for state auditor, said “the attendance blew me away” in topping 2016.
“There’s kind of this narrative that the party’s dead, but seeing all the people in the hall today just really kind of brought me back up,” Hart said.
This year’s so-called “firehouse” caucuses took place at 14 locations throughout North Dakota, including in the state’s larger cities and towns, as well as on the Standing Rock, Fort Berthold, Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake Indian reservations.
The experience differed from 2016, when the caucuses involved speeches from participants and several rounds of voting. This year, they functioned much like a typical primary election. Voters showed up, cast a ballot and left. Party members also could vote via mail-in ballots.
Democrats had to add staff, volunteers and equipment in Fargo due to higher-than-anticipated turnout there that forced some voters to wait in line as long as an hour. Caucus sites stayed open an hour late in Fargo and Grand Forks to accommodate the many voters, delaying the vote-tallying. Results from those two cities were not expected until early Wednesday.
North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party was tabulating votes via machines in Minot, Bismarck and Fargo.
Traffic was constant at the caucus site in Bismarck, with a line of people out the door 25-30 people deep shortly after the caucus opened in late morning, volunteer Kathy Bullinger said. By early afternoon, voters were completing the process within 5 minutes. Activity picked up again after 5 p.m., when many people got off work.
As voters trickled in and out, they brought up a number of issues that swayed them to one candidate over the other.
For Bismarck resident Grael Gannon, 85, it’s beating Trump, whom he called “a repulsive scoundrel.”
He voted for Biden because the former vice president “has strengths in a lot of areas.” Even if Sanders fails to secure the nomination, in the end, he anticipates that few of the senators’ supporters will sit out the general election.
“Most of them are going to hold their noses and vote for Biden,” he said.
Sanders supporter Lexi Friesz, 24, of Bismarck, said that when Sanders dropped out of the race in 2016, she did not back Clinton.
“I went with Jill Stein because I’m very much a clean energy person,” Friesz said of the former Green Party presidential candidate.
North Dakota was one of six states holding Democratic primaries or caucuses on Tuesday. The others were Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington state.
Republican caucus
North Dakota’s Republican Party also held caucuses Tuesday, in nine cities. Some residents already had cast votes by mail. Trump was the only candidate on the ballot. The state party counted the votes by hand.
Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg provided a count of 1,860 ballots cast -- 430 at a Bismarck hotel -- with more mail-in ballots expected to come in over the next couple of days.
In 2016, North Dakota’s national convention delegates gave Trump the support to secure the Republican nomination for president. Trump, speaking in Bismarck at the time, said “I will always remember that.”
Shelley Rowe, of Bismarck, said she came out to vote in Tuesday’s caucus to keep Trump in office. She said she likes what he’s done to advance a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and to lower taxes.
“He does lots of wonderful things, and I voted for him the first time and I want him to stay there for another four years,” said Rowe, 70, who is retired from a career in speech and language.
“I had thought of not voting and I thought, ‘No, I need to do this,’” she added.
The Republican caucus featured video remarks from Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all Republicans. Burgum is seeking a second term with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.
Berg called the GOP caucus a campaign kickoff, in a way, for Trump in North Dakota.
“People were picking up signs and hats and buttons, and I’d say it was a great event,” Berg said.
