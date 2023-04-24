North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party on Saturday elected new leaders.

Fargo-area Dem-NPL District 11 Chair Adam Goldwyn succeeds Patrick Hart, of Bismarck, as party chair. Hart was elected chair in 2021.

“I stand up tall because I’m a Democrat. I want to see Dem-NPLers stand up in every corner of this state, stand proud, stand behind our values and ideals, stand behind the policies that will improve the lives of all North Dakotans," Goldwyn said in a statement.

He said he plans to recruit Dem-NPL candidates to run for offices from municipal to federal "because every race we win is a chance to enact policies that help people, and every race is a chance to show the voters of this state that the Dem-NPL offers something better than a politics of cynicism; we offer real solutions to the real problems facing North Dakotans."

State Rep. Lisa Finley-DeVille, D-Mandaree, succeeds Kari Breker as vice chair.

Hart was elected treasurer. Breker was elected secretary.

Democrats haven't won a statewide election in North Dakota since 2012, when Heidi Heitkamp won a U.S. Senate seat.

The party suffered setbacks in 2022, when Democrats lost seats from an already tiny minority in the Legislature, and when U.S. House nominee Mark Haugen withdrew from the congressional race, citing pressure from party leaders related to former Miss America 2018 Cara Mund's independent campaign.