North Dakota Democratic-NPL leader calls for probe into deleted Stenehjem emails

He said his office evaluated "intent elements," and saw nothing to warrant potential criminal charges. He also said "this matter is closed from what we know right now."

State law makes it a felony for a public servant with custody of government records to "knowingly, without lawful authority," destroy, conceal, remove or otherwise impair the verity or availability of a government record. The offense is a misdemeanor for anybody else.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald on Monday said, "The key in that is going to be with 'without lawful authority.'"

Only emails pertaining to state business are public records, he said, and copies of deleted emails might still exist with the senders and recipients.

The longtime media attorney said he views Brocker's actions as "an overzealousness and maybe overprotectiveness," not an "attempt to hide anything."

Democrats hold 21 of 141 seats in the Legislature and last won a statewide election in 2012.