North Dakota COVID-19 antibody efforts fizzle; tests costing millions expire

North Dakota last year did some serology pilots in a few businesses, in addition to some tests used in projects in long-term care and health care settings and among state prison system staff.

The Health Department last fall awaited a new, full-time state health officer, who was to develop a plan for the antibody tests, but the position wasn't filled until May. Five people have served in the role during the pandemic, including an interim officer from September to May.

Health Department spokeswoman Marie Moe said, "We wish that serology tests had the utility initially advertised when they became available in April of 2020; however, as research and science evolved, the serology tests were shown to have limited scope for use."

The state's tests came in three types, one of which did not receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Moe said.

The other two were authorized for use only in certain lab settings, "narrowing the opportunity for use," she said.

The tests' manufacturer unsuccessfully sought authorization from the FDA to add one year to the tests' shelf life, Moe said. Manufacturer BioSys Laboratories did not immediately respond to an email asking why the FDA denied the extension.