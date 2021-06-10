North Dakota cooling assistance program opens

North Dakota's Department of Human Services is making cooling assistance available for eligible households through September following record heat.

The aid is focused on people 60 and older and people with qualifying medical conditions that put health at risk from extreme heat. Participants must qualify for the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is for households with incomes up to 60% of the state's median income.

Through the cooling program, eligible households can purchase and install or repair a window air conditioning unit, or purchase oscillating or window fans.

People 60 and older don't need to provide documentation of medical need, but younger people must have a signed statement from a medical professional verifying their medical condition and the need for a cooled home.

Households that qualify can contact their local Community Action Programs. People also can call Community Options at 800-823-2417 for help with an application.