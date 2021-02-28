North Dakota considers rescinding Equal Rights Amendment ratification

Nearly half a century after North Dakota ratified the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, debate continues in the Legislature over the amendment -- and whether the state’s ratification stands.

“ERA would forever make it illegal to extend benefits, privileges or exemptions to women. ERA, in fact, would do nothing for women,” Rose Christensen told the Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee recently. “The ERA should more properly be considered unisex legislation.”

But Kristie Wolff, executive director of North Dakota Women’s Network, told the committee that the amendment “isn’t just about women.” Rather, “the ERA’s guarantee of equal rights would protect both women and men against sex discrimination under the law.”

The measure under consideration by the 2021 Legislature, Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010, seeks to rescind the state’s 1975 ratification of the amendment. It was approved by the Senate on Monday and a companion bill is expected to be considered in the House.

The campaign for equal rights for women was energized by the growth of the women’s movement in the 1960s, and the amendment was approved by Congress in 1971 and sent to the states for ratification.