North Dakota congressman isolates after COVID-19 diagnosis

North Dakota's lone congressman has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he had been experiencing mild symptoms, and took a test, which came back positive.

He said he has been fully vaccinated since January, and is "taking all precautions and recovering at home in North Dakota." His doctor advised him to isolate for 10 days.

The 44-year-old second-term congressman made arrangements to vote by proxy, being that he is unable to be in Washington, D.C., for some important votes.

