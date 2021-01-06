North Dakota congressional delegation, governor denounce Capitol occupation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“While I don’t believe objecting to the certified Electoral College votes is a constitutional way to remedy this problem, Congress can and should play a role in providing clarity to our constituents and restoring their trust in our elections,” Cramer said in a statement.

Congress is unlikely to agree to such a committee, according to The Associated Press.

All three delegation members have supported Trump in the past. Shortly after Trump lost to Biden in November's general election, they attended and spoke at a "Stand With Trump" rally on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

Dozen of Trump supporters also gathered peacefully at the state Capitol on Wednesday. Trump is widely popular in North Dakota. He cruised in the November election, winning nearly two-thirds of the vote.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday tweeted that he supports the right to peacefully protest but that "the violence happening at our nation's Capitol is reprehensible and does not represent American values, and needs to stop immediately."