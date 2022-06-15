North Dakota Commerce commissioner resigning but will work for state part time

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman is resigning to take a position with a global think tank but will continue working for the state part time to help with economic development projects.

Leiman's departure creates more turnover in Gov. Doug Burgum's Cabinet. Since the start of 2021, the governor has appointed new leaders for the Health Department, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, and Indian Affairs.

Burgum appointed Leiman in March 2021 to succeed Michelle Kommer, who left in October 2020 to return to the private sector. Leiman the previous three years had directed Commerce's Economic Development and Finance division.

Burgum on Wednesday announced that Leiman is stepping down at the end of the month to become chief development officer for the Institute for Economics and Peace. The governor credited Leiman with numerous successes during his time with Commerce, including finding new export markets and growing the technology sector.

“Over the last four years, James has made a tremendously positive impact on our state’s economy and business climate, bringing billions of dollars of projects into the pipeline for North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We are grateful that he will continue to help drive economic development in the Department of Commerce, and we wish him all the best as he transitions to his next endeavor.”

The governor has appointed Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel to serve as interim commissioner until a replacement for Leiman is appointed. Kessel filled the same role between Kommer's departure and Leiman's appointment.

The Commerce Department oversees four divisions: Tourism, Economic Development, Workforce Development and Community Services.

