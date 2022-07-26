North Dakota chief people officer to exit Burgum's Cabinet

North Dakota's state government is losing a top human resources official.

Chief People Officer Stacey Breuer has resigned, effective Aug. 12, to return to work at Doosan Bobcat North America "to lead workforce strategy and its organizational effectiveness practice," according to a Tuesday statement from the state Office of Management and Budget.

She began as chief people officer in January 2021, the fourth person to serve in the role in Gov. Doug Burgum's administration.

The chief people officer leads OMB's Human Resources Management Services division and is described as "state government’s top workforce strategist."

“Stacey has been an extraordinary leader whose time in state government will have a lasting effect,” OMB Director Joe Morrissette said. “She has worked to build an efficient, knowledgeable team within OMB’s Human Resource Management Service division and across state government, and transform the state’s HR operating model, all to better the team member, applicant and citizen experience with the state.”

An interim chief people officer will be appointed before Aug. 12.

Breuer's departure creates more turnover in Burgum's Cabinet. Since the start of 2021, the governor has appointed new leaders for the Health Department, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, and Indian Affairs.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman resigned last month to take a position with a global think tank but will continue working for the state part time to help with economic development projects.

Morrissette will retire Aug. 31 but will stay on part time through the legislative session next year.