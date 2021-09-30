North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades set for 2022

Work on accessibility improvements to the state Capitol will begin after a contractor is hired by the end of the year.
The 2021 Legislature approved $775,000 from a state building fund for the project, including upgrades in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A study last year found myriad ADA compliance issues throughout the Capitol, from narrow doors to little meeting room space for wheelchairs to no Braille signage at room entries.
On Thursday, Facility Management Director John Boyle and J2 Studio Architecture + Design Project Manager Carrie Meyer updated the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee, which comprises legislative floor leaders, on the plan.
The Capitol Grounds Planning Commission earlier this month approved upgrades for the executive and judicial branches.
Upgrades include wider doors, better signage, assistive listening devices, reader boards and family restrooms.
The legislative panel on Thursday unanimously approved a design for three large family restrooms within the ground-floor Missouri River Room.
Boyle said the restroom work should take six to eight months to complete after a contractor is selected, as long as materials are not delayed.
All of the items must be complete by the end of 2022. Workers will "replace like for like" when it comes to items such as door designs, Boyle said.
The upgrades cover entrances, restrooms, legislative committee rooms and chambers, the Capitol Cafe, the Supreme Court and other public areas.
The bill for the upgrades had an emergency clause, meaning it took effect when the governor signed it in April.
Boyle said the project's pace has been dependent on the Office of Management and Budget working with each branch of government, as the bill requires.
"It has taken this long for meetings to be scheduled in which all parties presenting were available," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.