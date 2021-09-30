North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades set for 2022

All of the items must be complete by the end of 2022. Workers will "replace like for like" when it comes to items such as door designs, Boyle said.

The upgrades cover entrances, restrooms, legislative committee rooms and chambers, the Capitol Cafe, the Supreme Court and other public areas.

The bill for the upgrades had an emergency clause, meaning it took effect when the governor signed it in April.

Boyle said the project's pace has been dependent on the Office of Management and Budget working with each branch of government, as the bill requires.

"It has taken this long for meetings to be scheduled in which all parties presenting were available," he said.

