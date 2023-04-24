Gov. Doug Burgum recently signed bills naming several bridges around North Dakota in honor of military veterans.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our military veterans that can never be repaid. Naming these bridges in honor of those who fought and died for their country, and for those who continue to struggle with the mental scars of their military service, is a small gesture of appreciation and a highly visible reminder of their incredible service and sacrifice,” Burgum said in a statement.

The state Highway 18 Bridge over the Tongue River in Cavalier is now the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The state Highway 1806 bridge over the Cannonball River near Cannon Ball is the Pvt. Albert Grass WWI Bridge. Grass was 22 when he was killed in action in 1918 in France while serving in the Army's 18th Infantry.

The state Highway 30 bridge over the James River east of Fessenden is the Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick G. Glennon Vietnam Bridge.

Glennon was 23 when he along with 73 other American sailors drowned during a training exercise in 1969 in the South China Sea when their destroyer was struck by an aircraft carrier. Their names are not included on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., as they were outside the combat zone, but efforts have strived to add the names to the wall.

The overpass at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Interstate 94 in Jamestown is the Hidden Wounds Veterans Overpass. The name is to raise awareness of the mental health struggles many veterans endure but may not show.

The state Highway 6 bridge over the Cannonball River near Breien is the Pfc. Ronald C. Goodiron Vietnam Bridge. Goodiron, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine, was killed in south Vietnam in 1968.