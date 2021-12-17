North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to retire

North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general won’t seek reelection next year.

Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem told reporters on Friday that he plans to retire from the job.

That will open up a high-profile seat in state government and create what is sure to be the top race on the statewide ballot next year.

Stenehjem, 68, has spent more than 40 years in elected office, beginning as a state representative from 1976-80 and as a state senator from 1980-2000, representing a Grand Forks district.

He won his first term as attorney general in 2000, succeeding Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, who lost a bid for governor that year. Stenehjem went on to win reelection five times by wide margins over his opponents.

He sought the governor’s office in 2016 and won his party’s endorsement, but he lost the Republican primary to former software executive Doug Burgum, who went on to become governor.

Stenehjem won his last term as attorney general in 2018 with nearly 68% of the vote.

The state’s top law enforcement official has tackled various criminal justice issues over the years, including drug and human trafficking as well as the opioid crisis.

His office, which tracks crime rates, counted a record 32 homicides in North Dakota last year.

The office in recent years added K9s to the state crime bureau for detecting electronic devices associated with child pornography. The Legislature approved a missing persons database and a tracking system for sexual assault examination kits for the attorney general to implement.

Since 2020, the state crime lab has been beset by turnover due to low salaries compared with those nationally. The Legislature during its special session last month approved a $537,000 boost to forensic scientist salaries.

The attorney general last year advocated for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas' lawsuit over the presidential election despite an expectation among some of his top officials that it wouldn't succeed.

Stenehjem said the move was a not a signal of whether electoral fraud occurred, but "we only say that if there was, that’s an issue the Supreme Court should look at." Investigations have shown there was no widespread election fraud in 2020, despite former President Donald Trump's baseless claims.

Stenehjem this year has joined federal lawsuits opposing the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The attorney general sits on the state Industrial Commission, which oversees the state-owned Bank of North Dakota and the state Mill and Elevator, and on the Board of University and School Lands, which manages school trust lands in the state.

The attorney general oversees an office that has a two-year budget of $91.6 million and is authorized for 253 full-time employees. The position’s annual salary is $165,845.

Stenehjem's term ends Dec. 31, 2022, after which he will have served 22 years as attorney general and 46 years in state government.

