North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem hospitalized

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has been hospitalized.

Allan Stenehjem confirmed his brother's hospitalization to the Tribune. Wayne Stenehjem was found at his home in Bismarck on Friday morning.

"They called the paramedics and they gave him CPR and they got him in the emergency room. They are treating him now," Allan Stenehjem said shortly before 2 p.m.

Police responded to a medical call at Stenehjem's home at 8:27 a.m. Friday, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Allan Stenhjem said his brother had no known health issues that might have caused his hospitalization, and that his brother's condition is not related to COVID-19. Medical personnel were monitoring his vital signs and conducting tests. Allan Stenehjem at midafternoon called the next 12 hours "crucial."

"We have every bit of hope that he'll be fine. He's got the best care that there is, and we'll monitor it," he said.

Wayne Stenehjem's wife, Beth, declined comment to the Tribune.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki referred Tribune questions to the attorney general's office. Stenehjem's spokeswoman, Liz Brocker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Tribune was told by the office that Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel was not available for comment.

Stenehjem, 68, announced last month that he will not seek reelection this year, intending to retire and spend time with his wife, traveling, bicycling and being involved with charitable organizations.

Wayne Stenehjem is the state's longest-serving attorney general, first elected in 2000.

He said last month he was in good health and was "not in any way hampered."

Before becoming attorney general, Stenehjem served in the state House of Representatives from 1976-80 and in the state Senate from 1980-2000, representing a Grand Forks district.

He made a bid for governor in 2016 but was beaten in the Republican primary election by Doug Burgum, who won a second term in 2020.

Stenehjem's term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.