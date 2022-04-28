North Dakota attorney general names new deputy

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Thursday named a top legislative staffer as his deputy.

Claire Ness is the senior counsel and code reviser of the Legislative Council, the Legislature's nonpartisan legal and fiscal research agency. She previously served as an assistant attorney general under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Her appointment is effective May 9.

“It’s been an honor to work with the Legislative Assembly and the incredible staff at the Legislative Council, and I am grateful for my experience in the legislative branch," Ness said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the Attorney General's Office and serving the people of North Dakota with diligence and integrity in my new role."

Wrigley said Ness "is a very bright, capable and experienced attorney. She has the integrity and judgment required for this highly demanding post, and I have every confidence she will be an absolutely outstanding deputy attorney general for North Dakota.”

Ness recently has been reviewing the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, and researching policies of other states and changes to case law for potential changes to North Dakota's policy. It was adopted in 2018 and scrutinized last year when the House of Representatives expelled former Rep. Luke Simons for workplace and sexual harassment. Legislative leaders are to meet in June to review the policy.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley as attorney general in February following the death of Stenehjem, a longtime officeholder who died Jan. 28 at age 68 from cardiac arrest. Wrigley had announced a campaign for the job last December after Stenehjem said he would retire. Wrigley is a former U.S. attorney and former lieutenant governor.

Ness succeeds former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel, who resigned last month. Wrigley said his office is "retiring" the word "chief" from the title.

Wrigley had met with Seibel to discuss his intentions to appoint a new deputy, a move he called "customary" for changing leadership. He made clear he didn't fire Seibel, who had been in the job since December 2016.

North Dakota's Republican Party earlier this month endorsed Wrigley for attorney general in the June primary. He will need to win in November to continue serving beyond 2022.

Democrat Timothy Lamb, of Grand Forks, also is running.

