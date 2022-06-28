North Dakota attorney general grapples with predecessor's $1.8M building lease cost overrun

North Dakota lawmakers will probe a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature's Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that predates his tenure, and immediately sought to address it by gathering documentation and meeting with state officials, including the state auditor within 24 hours and legislative leaders on Monday.

The Budget Section approved of two interim legislative committees looking into the lease. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, likened it to "a discovery phase" to learn what happened.

Separately, top Democratic lawmakers blasted the overrun, with House Minority Leader Josh Boschee saying, "It completely dumbfounds me that the highest-ranking attorney and his deputy blatantly ignored state procurement and contracting procedures to secure a lease."

Wrigley took office Feb. 9 upon Gov. Doug Burgum's appointment to fill the remaining months of the term of longtime officeholder Wayne Stenehjem, who died Jan. 28 at age 68 from cardiac arrest. Wrigley must win election in November to continue serving beyond this year.

He said Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel were told in January 2021 of "a very significant" cost overrun for the leased building in south Bismarck that houses several divisions of the agency, including the state crime bureau, fire marshal and lottery.

The property managers made additions to the existing building at cost to the attorney general's office, including heavy communications cable and wiring that weren't needed and additional footings that could support four additional stories which aren't planned, according to Wrigley.

Attorney general budget staff weren't informed of the cost overrun until June 2021, when payments would begin, according to Wrigley.

The office in July 2021 paid off $1.4 million using its previous budget, and is now making monthly payments to cover the remainder, tapping salaries of vacant positions and holding back on certain budget items, Wrigley said. About $300,000 remains to be paid off.

Wrigley said the office made no request to the 2021 Legislature to cover those remaining costs.

"We have no choice but at this point to continue to meet the obligations that they entered into contractually," he said.

The Tribune unsuccessfully attempted to reach Seibel through the attorney general's office, which he left in March.

Democrats in a statement quickly denounced the cost overrun. Stenehjem was a Republican; so is Wrigley, who will face Democrat Tim Lamb, of Grand Forks, in the November election.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, said: "The state has well documented procurement and contracting procedures in place for North Dakotans to have trust that their tax dollars are handled appropriately. Learning about this situation raises many concerns about what other misuse of power occurred in the Attorney General's Office."

Wrigley said his disclosure Tuesday was to be transparent with lawmakers and other officials. "It's possible" his office might have to ask the 2023 Legislature to cover the overage, he said.

"We're going to do everything we can to mitigate this -- everything we possibly can," Wrigley said.

