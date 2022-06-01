 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

North Dakota attorney general defends tweets including challenge, name-calling

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley in a series of tweets Tuesday challenged a man to meet in Wrigley's state Capitol office after the man questioned how Wrigley's eldest daughter obtained an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven's office.

Wrigley in an interview defended his tweets, which called retiree Henry Lebak a "dirtbag" and told him to "be a man" and "drop by my office." Wrigley said the tweets were not an invitation to a confrontation or physical altercation.

Wrigley was deputy chief of staff for Hoeven from 2000-01 when Hoeven was governor. Both are Republicans.

Lebak in his tweet about Wrigley's daughter questioned, "Now, how did she ever get her internship? Hmmmmm!" He continued to raise the issue during the exchange.

Wrigley defended his daughter, telling Lebak, "If you want to question (her qualifications) in any way, you dirtbag, I suggest you show up at my office any day ... Show up in person, and have the guts to say anything derogatory about any of my kids to my face. Name the day."

Wrigley/Lebak tweets

Attorney General Drew Wrigley calls Henry Lebak a "dirtbag" in a tweet on Tuesday. 

Lebak and Wrigley tweeted Tuesday and again Wednesday. Wrigley told Lebak, "Be a man. Drop by my office and speak to me directly. Any day. You won’t tho. You don’t have that level of guts. You have Twitter guts."

Lebak, 71, of Bismarck, told Wrigley to "control your temper. It is not becoming of an AG," and suggested "coffee at some neutral place." Wrigley suggested coffee in the Capitol Cafe, and gave Lebak his office phone number.

Wrigley, 56, told the Tribune he "won't step back from those comments" and he doesn't "withdraw one syllable" of his tweets.

"I've done this ever since I've been in public life when people call and leave a message on the answering machine at work and say what an idiot I am or whatever, and I always call them back and tell them they are free to ... come by and say to me in person, and I still have not had a person come by and do it," he said.

Wrigley said Lebak's "totally inappropriate" tweet "really does rankle me," and that Wrigley's "dirtbag" comment in response was "what I think of a guy who goes after a public person's child in that way and makes it a comment like that."

"What I am is willing to put my presence, connect my presence with the words that come out of my mouth," Wrigley said.

Lebak told the Tribune that he thinks Wrigley's daughter's internship is a nonissue and that "I just made a comment of it." He said he was surprised by the attorney general calling him a name but did not take Wrigley's tweets too seriously. 

"Nah, I'm not worried about him. He has a temper, and I just was commenting on his stuff," said Lebak, who added that he also comments on other state officials' tweets. 

Wrigley, a former lieutenant governor and former U.S. attorney, is running for a full term as attorney general after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed him in February to serve out the remaining months of longtime officeholder Wayne Stenehjem's term. Stenehjem died Jan. 28 at age 68 from cardiac arrest. 

Democrat Tim Lamb, of Grand Forks, also is running for attorney general.

Wrigley sworn in (copy)

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

