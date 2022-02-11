North Dakota agriculture commissioner seeks reelection

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is seeking another term.

The Republican announced his reelection bid on Friday.

“It has been an honor serving the citizens of North Dakota as your agriculture commissioner since 2009 and with your support, I will continue to lead the Department of Agriculture where we strive to bring a commonsense approach to our duties and responsibilities," Goehring said in a statement.

He said he intends to work for “fair trade, economic opportunities, workable regulations, agriculture research and innovations.”

He touted his efforts to address workforce shortages, supply chain issues and what he said is federal overreach.

Goehring highlighted a meat processing program he spearheaded to help meat plants in the state increase production capacity amid the pandemic, a program he said other states and the federal government have replicated.

Goehring farms near Menoken.

The agriculture commissioner sits on the state Industrial Commission and state Water Commission, among other boards.

Former Gov. John Hoeven appointed Goehring to the job in 2009, when Democrat Roger Johnson resigned to lead the National Farmers Union.

Johnson had previously beaten Goehring in the 2004 and 2006 elections. Goehring went on to win election in 2010, 2014 and 2018, most recently with 68% of the vote.

The agriculture commissioner oversees a $46 million two-year budget and 79 full-time employees. The position's annual salary is $121,553.

Republicans control the Legislature and hold all of North Dakota's statewide offices and congressional seats.

North Dakota's Republican Party will endorse state and congressional candidates at its convention April 1-2 in Bismarck. Goehring is the only person so far to announce a bid for agriculture commissioner.

No Democrat has yet announced a campaign.

Voters in the June primary will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

