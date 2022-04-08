North Dakota agencies review cybersecurity

North Dakota Republicans held their best-attended convention ever over the weekend, and one that featured a rare public display of infighting among delegates. The vitriol between rank-and-file Republicans and the far-right faction of the GOP could spur changes to future gatherings. That includes delaying the conventions and candidate endorsements until after June primary elections. A move to hold post-primary conventions is not new in North Dakota and several states already do it. In December, the idea for a post-primary convention was narrowly defeated by North Dakota party activists.