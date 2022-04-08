 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota agencies review cybersecurity

North Dakota's Information Technology department defended against 4.5 billion attacks on state government last year -- more than double the number of attacks from two years earlier, according to the governor's office.

Representatives of those two offices and other state agencies gathered on Friday to review the framework for responding to a potential major cybersecurity incident. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns about a potential major cyberattack on the U.S. 

North Dakota officials have participated in a series of cyber preparedness exercises since 2016. The state will conduct a cyber exercise in June.

“It’s imperative that we take a proactive, whole-of-government approach to addressing cybersecurity threats for the protection of our citizens and the essential services and sensitive data they entrust to their state, local and tribal governments,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

