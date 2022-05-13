North Dakota AG: Stark County Commission violated open meetings law

The Stark County Commission violated North Dakota open meetings law when the board didn't detail its legal authority for closing a meeting to the public.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Friday released his opinion in response to a citizen's request. Wrigley concluded "the commission violated open meetings law when it failed to more precisely cite its legal authority to the public for holding the executive session" during a regular meeting. The session was related to a human resources/auditor hiring process.
Wrigley's remedy is for the board to amend its minutes to state the specific legal authority for the March 2 executive session.
