North Dakota AG: Stark County Commission violated open meetings law

Wrigley sworn in (copy)

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme

The Stark County Commission violated North Dakota open meetings law when the board didn't detail its legal authority for closing a meeting to the public.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Friday released his opinion in response to a citizen's request. Wrigley concluded "the commission violated open meetings law when it failed to more precisely cite its legal authority to the public for holding the executive session" during a regular meeting. The session was related to a human resources/auditor hiring process.

Wrigley's remedy is for the board to amend its minutes to state the specific legal authority for the March 2 executive session.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

