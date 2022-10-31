North Dakota ag commissioner candidates outline differences; Democrat says he has no chance to win

The Democratic candidate for state agriculture commissioner said there is “no chance” he will be elected over Republican incumbent Doug Goehring.

“I will not be elected,” Fintan Dooley said. “For one thing, he is doing a good job on the ag, and nobody wants to know the truth about how bad of a job he’s doing on the industry.”

Dooley, a Bismarck environmental lawyer, said Goehring needs to learn how the oil and gas industry affects farmland. He said he’s seen what the oil and gas industry will do to farmland and the government does not care.

“We need integrity and reclamation in the oil industry and we do not have it, and that’s why I’m running,” he said.

Goehring said the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, which is led by the agriculture commissioner, will continue to push back and sue the federal government when it is wrong. He said the state has been successful in pushing back on some of the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations such as Waters of the United States, which deals with federal jurisdiction over "navigable" waters.

Goehring said he will continue serving North Dakotans well. He said he will use his position to help with research, technology and expanding the state’s markets.

“It all boils down to food security, energy security, economic security and ultimately whether you are in this country or another country is personal security,” he said. “Once you develop that relationship, once we’ve taken those steps, there is a lot of personal security that comes with all that.”

Supply-chain issues

Goehring said farmers are still facing supply-chain issues for parts, repairs, equipment and supplies. He said the U.S. also has a shortage of truck drivers.

He said the federal government is trying to shut down mining operations for rare earth materials, coal, fertilizer, phosphorus and potassium.

“They (federal government) are just making it difficult,” he said. “They are being very restrictive trying to use the Clean Air Act to just discourage any manufacturing of nitrogen. It’s just one battle after another. They say they want to be a part of the solution and yet they are tweaking rules, they are making it more difficult, they are adding more expense to traditional, conventional sources of energy.”

Dooley said North Dakota needs to be engaged in using its resources and banking to make fertilizer.

Meat-processing plants

Dooley said confined animal feeding operations will be needed in order for slaughter plants to work in North Dakota.

“I know what it (animal feeding operations) smells like and I don’t like it but I believe that with the right kind of diligence if we can take particulate matter coming out of the smokestacks of our coal-fired power plants, maybe we can figure out some way to get ahold of the stench of turkeys,” he said.

Because the state has a lot of corn, he said an operation similar to the Fufeng project — a proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base — should be done and that would help support confined animal feeding operations.

Goehring said the state has created a cost-share program that supports small and midsize processors and allows them to update and replace equipment. He said four factories control a majority of the meat processing in the U.S. and they make a profit from shipping products that have no value to a consumer to other countries. He said the small and midsize processors are at a disadvantage because they have to pay to dispose of the animal parts such as hide, bones, intestines, tongue and brain and deal with regulations of disposal.