North Dakota abortion ban set in motion with Supreme Court's ruling

Abortion will soon be outlawed in North Dakota with the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling overturning abortion rights. The 2007 Legislature passed a "trigger" law making it a felony to perform an abortion unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest. Violations would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The law is to take effect 30 days after Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm, receives notice from the attorney general that it would be upheld as constitutional.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Friday said, "This office is evaluating the (Supreme Court's) opinion in every detail and will give careful consideration to its impact on North Dakota’s abortion laws. By statute, this office has thirty days within which to certify whether the Dobbs decision gives effect to current North Dakota abortion laws that conflicted with previous United States Supreme Court decisions.”

The 2007 law passed with bipartisan support of 68-24 in the House and 29-16 in the Senate, according to Tribune archives. A Democrat was its primary sponsor.

Only provider

North Dakota's only abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, is planning to move across the Red River to Moorhead, Minnesota, where it has secured a space and is working to ready it, according to Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker.

Abortion is legal in Minnesota up to the point of fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy, according to The Associated Press. The state has some restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling, both parents generally must be notified prior to a minor getting an abortion, and only physicians can perform abortions.

Kromenaker said, "It's hard to put into words how to feel" after Friday's ruling, even after the leak last month of a draft court opinion that essentially gave advance notice of how the justices would rule. The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that provided protection for abortions.

"To actually see (the court) overturn Roe was still shocking, but then the very next minute, the phone rang and I had to pick up the phone and make an appointment with a patient," Kromenaker told the Tribune. "People still need this care whether a few people in the Supreme Court think they do or not."

The clinic posted to Facebook that "Abortion is STILL LEGAL IN ND for now. We will get through this. We have made plans and we Red River Women's Clinic will continue to provide abortion care in our region," with a link to a crowdfunding webpage.

Planning for the clinic's move began last fall and "will be going a lot faster," Kromenaker said.

"It was whether it was going to be this decision" or after Texas passed a sweeping anti-abortion law last year, one which some people thought North Dakota lawmakers might seek to copy, she said.

"Whether it was the Supreme Court or the North Dakota Legislature, it seemed like the will to make abortion completely illegal and unavailable was there," Kromenaker said.

The clinic hopes "to continue to provide abortion care in North Dakota as long as it's legal, and hope to have little to no disruption and be able to see patients in Minnesota immediately after it's no longer available in North Dakota," she said.

North Dakota recorded 1,171 abortions in 2020, according to the latest figures available from the state Health Department. The total includes 833 North Dakota residents and 338 women from other states, particularly Minnesota and South Dakota, who came to North Dakota for the procedure.

Reactions

People and organizations in North Dakota across the political and ideological spectrum weighed in on the ruling Friday in statements.

The Bismarck Diocese said the decision "ends the supreme injustice of the flawed Roe v. Wade decision."

Bishop David Kagan urged state and federal officials "to take this opportunity to enact laws which protect the child in the womb and support pregnant and parenting mothers."

Gov. Doug Burgum said, "Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision returns power to the states where it belongs.

"Our administration has consistently supported pro-life legislation, and this decision is a victory for the many North Dakotans who have fought so hard and for so long to protect the unborn in our state. We will now work diligently with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to fulfill our constitutional duty by carrying out the 2007 legislation that is triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We must now turn to prioritizing women’s health, including expectant mothers and children in need.”

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who signed the 2007 law as governor, said the decision "respects the sanctity of life and rightfully denies that the Constitution provided a right to abortion."

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called the ruling "a win for life and states' rights" and "one of the most consequential decisions in my lifetime."

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said the decision "is a victory for life. The power to protect the unborn should be left to the people and their elected state representatives."

North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer called the ruling "a truly incredible victory for the rights of the unborn and all Americans who care deeply about the sanctity of life."

North Dakota Democratic-NPL lawmakers and legislative candidates denounced the ruling. House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said, "Many women in our lives no longer have the freedom to make their own decisions. Members of the Court, policymakers, and candidates will continue to chip away at the longstanding legal precedent of the right to privacy and autonomy."

The Concerned Women for America of North Dakota State Director Linda Thorson said, "we welcome the prospect of this issue being returned to the states where it belongs." She thanked Burgum and state lawmakers "for your tireless work on behalf of women and unborn children."

Planned Parenthood North Central States said "the decision places the future of safe and legal abortion in the hands of state lawmakers and puts abortion access at risk in 26 states," and noted that "abortion remains safe and legal" in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota called the ruling "shameful" and one that will result in North Dakotans having "fewer rights than people in other states in this country."

"Anti-abortion politicians have put North Dakota on the wrong side of history for too long, and the ACLU is determined not to let them off the hook,” ACLU of North Dakota Campaigns Director Libby Skarin said. “The ACLU of North Dakota is mobilizing supporters to make sure that these anti-abortion politicians feel the consequences of their brazen disregard for our rights."

The North Dakota Catholic Conference welcomed the ruling as remedying "a grave injustice that for too long prevented states from becoming sanctuaries for life."

"We are mindful that the false promises of Roe have caused many wounds and divisions in our community, from women harmed by abortion to animosities driven by political and ideological agendas," the organization said. "As we take this next step toward a more just society, the Catholic Church in North Dakota is committed to healing these wounds and divisions with prayer and action."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.