Nonresident North Dakota landowners hit snag in electronic posting

Nonresident North Dakota landowners aren't able to directly post their land electronically under a new system, but there is a solution.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a "fence." The law also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

The online posting system launched in May. More information is at bit.ly/3eVunoQ. North Dakota is the first state in the nation to allow electronic posting of private land, according to the governor's office. Landowners are still able to post their property with signs, though that can be time-consuming and costly.

The electronic posting system is based on counties' tax roll information, and uses North Dakota driver's licenses to validate a user's identity. But it can't authenticate users nationally until driver's license systems are updated for REAL ID standards, according to state Game and Fish Department Information Technology Supervisor Brian Hosek. It's unclear when that capability will happen.