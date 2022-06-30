No recounts to come from North Dakota June election

No recounts will emerge from North Dakota's June election, after a few races looked too close to call on election night.

The five-member State Canvassing Board on Thursday unanimously certified election results for statewide, legislative and judicial races reported by the 53 counties. The results yielded no automatic recounts.

One demand recount is possible in the Minot-area District 3 House Republican primary, between Rep. Jeff Hoverson and former Rep. Roscoe Streyle. Eight votes separated them. Hoverson won.

Streyle posted to his Facebook page Monday that he accepts the results "and will move on."

There will be no recount in the District 31 House GOP race, in which dairy farmer Dawson Holle, of Mandan, bumped three-term incumbent Rep. Jim Schmidt, R-Huff. They appeared close in votes on election night.

Holle and incumbent Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, advance to November, where they will face Democrat and former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith for the two seats.

The primary election had an unusual number of intraparty Republican challenges in legislative races. Several longtime incumbents lost to newcomers. Due to decennial redistricting, some lawmakers had to run against colleagues to try to keep a seat, four of whom lost and will not be back in Bismarck next year.

The Legislature is set to see major turnover, with three of four legislative leaders, two top budget writers and about two dozen other lawmakers not coming back.

Gov. Doug Burgum drew attention and criticism for donating more than $1.2 million to a political group run by former advisers that targeted seats of fellow Republicans in eight districts, with mixed results.

If a recount emerges in legislative races in November, "we are going to be really pressed for time" given the timing of canvassing board meetings and when state lawmakers take office, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. Many legislative districts cover multiple counties.

Ninety-eight of 141 legislative seats are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Minority Democrats in November will be defending all but one seat the party holds in the Legislature, an election-year oddity.

Republicans control the Legislature and every statewide elected office and congressional seat.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

